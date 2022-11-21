Now through Thursday, Nov. 3, an annual membership to Walmart+ will cost $49 for new subscribers, or half off its normal price. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Walmart announced the launch of a new campaign to support local organizations across the country with up to $5 million going to nonprofits as a part of their Spark Good initiative.

According to a press release from Walmart Inc., between Nov. 25 and Dec. 25, the retailer is giving customers the opportunity to round up purchases, then donate the change to a favorite charity while shopping on Walmart.com and the Walmart app. Walmart will match customer contributions 1:1, up to $1 million ($2 million total including customer donations), so every dollar goes further.

Spark Good Round Up, which launched this fall, allows customers to choose the approved nonprofit they’d like to donate to and set up easy recurring Round Ups on the Walmart app or online.

To incentivize customers and nonprofits to take part in the campaign, Walmart is awarding up to 3,000 nonprofits a $1,000 grant when they receive 20 or more Spark Good Round Up donations, for a total contribution of up to $3 million.

There will be a large number of nonprofits of all sizes available for customers to choose from. Walmart says if a customer can’t find a local cause they want to support, they can send a referal link directly to the 501(c)(3) of their choice.

To learn more about this campaign, visit Walmart.org/SparkGood.