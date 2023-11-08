SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Evangel will play it’s last regular season game Saturday at Nixa’s Eagles Stadium.

The Valor will be trying to finish the season with a perfect 11-0 record.

And it’s also senior day for the Valor, and that includes their fifth year senior quarterback RJ Wakley.

Wakley has thrown for more than 2,200 yards this season with 23 touchdown passes.

He’s only lost three games out of 17 played the last two seasons.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma native would love to run the table and make it to the playoffs in this his final fall of football.

“It’s kind of crazy knowing that it’s coming to an end. I remember putting on pads for the first time K5 first grade. You know this is it. And it’s really special soaking it all in. And to do it with a group of people that I love to be around. And we’re in the position that we’re in. I kind of contemplated on whether or not to come back. And I’m sure glad that I came back. That’s for sure. This team, everybody around, have bought in to the game plan. They’ve bought into the culture. And it’s paid off,” said Wakley.