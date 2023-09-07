SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After battling back from West Nile Virus, Art Hains returns on-air for the Chiefs Radio Network pre-game show.

OzarksFirst spoke with Hains at the rehab center in Springfield where he resides. He said he is feeling good and is blessed to have made the progress he has made.

After recovering in a medical center in Omaha for almost all of last season’s Super Bowl run, Hains will broadcast remotely from his room.

He is also set to do play-by-play for home games for Missouri State Football, while OzarksFirst’s Steve Savard will fill in on away games.