Video Shows Woman in High Speed Chase had Baby in Backseat Video

TEXAS -- Some incredible video from Texas. It shows a high-speed chase involving a woman in a Mercedes SUV.

This happened in June but the video was just released and it shows how the woman raced through traffic, going at least 100 miles per hour at times on a busy highway.

She had a baby in a car seat this whole time.

She crossed medians multiple times and finally crashed into a white vehicle. The driver got out and grabbed the car seat and began running. She tried to carjack a female driver but was pulled from the car by police. That other driver also had a child in the car.

Police say that suspect had outstanding warrants.