News

VIDEO: Car Drives into Yard to Avoid Stopped School Bus

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 04:37 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 04:37 AM CDT

VIDEO: Car Drives into Yard to Avoid Stopped School Bus

BALLWIN, Mo. -- Video shows a Missouri man driving through a yard in the St. Louis area, to get around a stopped school bus.

This video from Parkway schools shows the bus with its lights flashing.  That means it was illegal to pass the bus at all, let alone by going off-road.

But, police in Ballwin say Matthew McCloskey did just that.

They say he admits he dodged the bus, but he blames mechanical failure.

McCloskey is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended.

He's also accused of violation of a school bus stop sign.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected