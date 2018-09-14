VIDEO: Car Drives into Yard to Avoid Stopped School Bus Video

BALLWIN, Mo. -- Video shows a Missouri man driving through a yard in the St. Louis area, to get around a stopped school bus.

This video from Parkway schools shows the bus with its lights flashing. That means it was illegal to pass the bus at all, let alone by going off-road.

But, police in Ballwin say Matthew McCloskey did just that.

They say he admits he dodged the bus, but he blames mechanical failure.

McCloskey is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended.

He's also accused of violation of a school bus stop sign.

