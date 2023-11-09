BRANSON, Mo. — Veterans Day is this Saturday and we have compiled a list of parades and events for the weekend.

BRANSON

Friday, November 10

  • 12th Annual Navy Memorial Service — Grand Pavilion at the Westgate Resort, 2201 Roark Valley Road, Branson MO 8:30 a.m.
    • Public bell tolling ceremony to honor the lives and service of Naval shipmates.
    • 8:30 a.m. for coffee and entertainment, followed by the service, which will begin at 9:00 a.m. For information, email bransonveterans@gmail.com.
  • Medics, Nurses, and Combat Vets Mini Reunion — Grand Pavilion at the Westgate Resort, 2201 Roark Valley Road, Branson, MO 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    • Join your brothers and sisters in arms for a time of bonding and fellowship. For more information contact bransonveterans@gmail.com.
  • Veterans Day Sunrise Service —  College of the Ozarks, 100 Opportunity Avenue, Point Lookout, Mo. – 7 a.m. at the Alumni Veterans Memorial.

Saturday, November 11

  • Veterans Day Sunrise Service — College of the Ozarks, 100 Opportunity Ave., Point Lookout, Mo. 7:00 a.m.
    • The Alumni Veterans Memorial
  • Annual Veterans Day Parade — Downtown Branson at 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, November 12

  • 27th Annual Military Gala & Banquet — Chateau on the Lake 415 N State Hwy 265, Branson, MO. 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
    • All branches, all wars welcome, public invited.
    • Dinner, USMC Birthday Cake Cutting, DJ/Dancing, Fireworks, Entertainment. Business attire, after 5, Uniforms, Mess Dress, formal wear.
    • Reservations required 417-336-4232. Tickets $69 each.

