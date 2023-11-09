BRANSON, Mo. — Veterans Day is this Saturday and we have compiled a list of parades and events for the weekend.
BRANSON
Friday, November 10
- 12th Annual Navy Memorial Service — Grand Pavilion at the Westgate Resort, 2201 Roark Valley Road, Branson MO 8:30 a.m.
- Public bell tolling ceremony to honor the lives and service of Naval shipmates.
- 8:30 a.m. for coffee and entertainment, followed by the service, which will begin at 9:00 a.m. For information, email bransonveterans@gmail.com.
- Medics, Nurses, and Combat Vets Mini Reunion — Grand Pavilion at the Westgate Resort, 2201 Roark Valley Road, Branson, MO 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Join your brothers and sisters in arms for a time of bonding and fellowship. For more information contact bransonveterans@gmail.com.
- Veterans Day Sunrise Service — College of the Ozarks, 100 Opportunity Avenue, Point Lookout, Mo. – 7 a.m. at the Alumni Veterans Memorial.
Saturday, November 11
- Veterans Day Sunrise Service — College of the Ozarks, 100 Opportunity Ave., Point Lookout, Mo. 7:00 a.m.
- The Alumni Veterans Memorial
- Annual Veterans Day Parade — Downtown Branson at 11:00 a.m.
Sunday, November 12
- 27th Annual Military Gala & Banquet — Chateau on the Lake 415 N State Hwy 265, Branson, MO. 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- All branches, all wars welcome, public invited.
- Dinner, USMC Birthday Cake Cutting, DJ/Dancing, Fireworks, Entertainment. Business attire, after 5, Uniforms, Mess Dress, formal wear.
- Reservations required 417-336-4232. Tickets $69 each.
Ebenezer
- Ebenezer Veterans Day Parade — 1624 W Farm Road 56, Springfield, Mo at 1:00 p.m.
Joplin
- Joplin Veterans Day Parade — Main Street between 15th & 20th Street
- Line up at 8:30 a.m.
- Parade Begins at 10:00 a.m.
Marshfield
- Marshfield’s Veterans Day Parade on the square at 2:00 p.m