CAMDENTON, Mo. — A Camden County man has been charged with assault and burglary after a domestic dispute.

According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, on April 15, police responded to a residence on Westpark Drive in Camdenton after they received several 911 hang-up calls.

When they arrived on the scene, police discovered an ongoing disturbance and detained Patrick W. Long, 37.

The press release stated during the investigation two victims identified Long and described the disturbance. Long and one of the female victims had an ongoing romantic relationship but had argued a few hours earlier.

Long then left the woman in Sunrise Beach without a ride home. The woman then contacted a friend who gave her a ride home to the Westpark Drive residence.

Shortly after the two women arrived at the residence, Long arrived and kicked in the front door. He then shoved one of the victims into a wall, strangled and then punched her several times.

That victim was later transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Long is charged with the Class B Felony of Assault in the 1st Degree and the Class B Felony of Burglary in the 1st Degree. He is being held without bond.