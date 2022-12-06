NEVADA, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its 10th Annual Food Boxes for Kids Program, which helps them feed kids in need.

“There are some great programs out there providing toys for kids and other kinds of assistance,” wrote VCSO Sheriff Jason Mosher. “But we found that a box of food and snacks means a great deal to some of the children out there.”

According to a press release, Mosher began the program in 2013 after a child told him how much they liked going to school because it was warm and it had good food.

Those who want to participate in the program can donate any type of non-perishable food. However, the sheriff’s office is asking for food and snacks specifically for kids, such as peanut butter, jelly, pudding, chocolate, canned pasta, and so on.

Donations can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office, Woods Super Market, Dollar General, Sheldon High School and Bronaugh High School. Other locations will be added soon.