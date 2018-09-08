News

Vehicle Crahes into Hy-Vee Gas Station in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- A vehicle crashed into a Hy-Vee gas station in Osage Beach Saturday afternoon after the driver had a medical issue, officials say.

According to a news release, the crash happened around 4 p.m. The driver of the 1997 GMC Yukon had minor injuries and wasn't taken to the hospital. 

The driver went across all lanes of traffic on Osage Beach Parkway, down a grass hill and continued through the parking lot into the front of the store. 

