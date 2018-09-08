Vehicle Crahes into Hy-Vee Gas Station in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- A vehicle crashed into a Hy-Vee gas station in Osage Beach Saturday afternoon after the driver had a medical issue, officials say.
According to a news release, the crash happened around 4 p.m. The driver of the 1997 GMC Yukon had minor injuries and wasn't taken to the hospital.
The driver went across all lanes of traffic on Osage Beach Parkway, down a grass hill and continued through the parking lot into the front of the store.
More Stories
-
Cloudy Sunday, Trending Warmer and Dry This Week --
-
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) - North Korea staged a huge military…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - To woots and cheers from the crowd, women with bodies…