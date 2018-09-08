Vehicle Crahes into Hy-Vee Gas Station in Osage Beach

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the City of Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- A vehicle crashed into a Hy-Vee gas station in Osage Beach Saturday afternoon after the driver had a medical issue, officials say.

According to a news release, the crash happened around 4 p.m. The driver of the 1997 GMC Yukon had minor injuries and wasn't taken to the hospital.

The driver went across all lanes of traffic on Osage Beach Parkway, down a grass hill and continued through the parking lot into the front of the store.