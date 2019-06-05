Vandalism continues near Aurora

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.-- Vandalism continues in Lawrence County, vandals broke into the Aurora public swimming pool this week just as the pool opened for summer.

The city manager says they jumped the fence and tossed furniture in the pool, Slashed several holes the new city floatie and caused other damage totaling $4,000 in losses.

The pool is remaining open and new security measures are going into place.

You may recall, over the weekend, vandals damaged and destroyed about 50 headstones dating back to the 1800's at Lee's Cemetery near Verona, not far from Aurora.