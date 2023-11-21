SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield City Council solidified its legislative priorities for 2024 during Monday night’s meeting. One of those is cracking down on drivers with expired license plates or temporary tags.

“I see vehicles that are several years out of registration,” Councilman Craig Hosmer said. “I see vehicles that have absolutely no license plate on the front or the back of the vehicle.”

During Monday night’s city council meeting, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams shared crime statistics comparing this year to last year, along with the number of citations officers gave out for vehicle registration.

“My charge officers were not writing tickets to write tickets,” Chief Paul Williams said. “But if someone is committing a violation and they deserve that citation, absolutely issue it. Vehicle registration, so those expired tags, both either temporary or regular. We’ve doubled the number of citations in the last eight months compared to last year.”

Hosmer said one of the issues with not having a valid registration is revenue for the city and other entities.

“When people register their vehicle, they have to pay the personal property tax and that helps our schools and helps people developmental disabilities,” Hosmer said. “It helps senior citizens. It helps the libraries.”

But Hosmer said the bigger issue when people do not have their car registration up to date is public safety concerns.

“When you’re driving illegally in the city of Springfield and you’re not giving the ability of people to identify who’s driving that vehicle, when there’s criminal conduct taking place, it just it makes much more difficult for us to enforce the laws in the city of Springfield,” Hosmer said. “We’re spending money on Flock cameras that are a specialized camera that identifies license plates. But if the vehicle doesn’t have a license plate or has any illegal or unofficial license plate on it, then that technology is worthless.”

Councilmen want the state to consider increasing late fees for drivers who do not register and license their cars promptly.

“If they know law enforcement is going to go after them, there’s going to be bigger fines, they’re going to get their vehicles registered,” Hosmer said. “Then you’ve got a smaller group of people that are driving illegally in the city of Springfield.”