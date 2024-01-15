DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – – A man arrested for stealing an off-road vehicle in December has also been charged with attempting to break out of Douglas County Jail.

Jason Smith is being charged with escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for felony and causing damage to jail/jail property on top of stealing a motor vehicle.

According to the probable cause statement, Smith tried to escape on January 1st by climbing up into the jail’s ceiling. Jail staff intercepted Smith and helped him down from the ceiling before they took him to a holding cell. Several ceiling panels were damaged as a result of Smith’s attempted escape.

Smith was previously arrested for stealing a UTV while trespassing on a relative’s property on Dec 31, 2023.

His cash-only bond is now set at $15,000.