USPS to Pay $3.5 Million for Licensed Image
A mix-up with some forever stamps is costing the US Postal Service $3.5 million dollars.
The stamp appeared to show the Statue of Liberty, but it's actually the smaller replica located in Las Vegas.
Its sculptor sued the USPS for copyright infringement. A federal judge agreed yesterday and ordered the postal service to pay the fine.
The postal service said it took the image from a licensed photograph and didn't know the image was not the original.
