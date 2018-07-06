USPS to Pay $3.5 Million for Licensed Image Video

A mix-up with some forever stamps is costing the US Postal Service $3.5 million dollars.

The stamp appeared to show the Statue of Liberty, but it's actually the smaller replica located in Las Vegas.

Its sculptor sued the USPS for copyright infringement. A federal judge agreed yesterday and ordered the postal service to pay the fine.

The postal service said it took the image from a licensed photograph and didn't know the image was not the original.