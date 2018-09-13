US Attorney General Announces Grant to Help Reduce Crime in Kansas City

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a grant to help reduce crime in the Kansas City area.

Sessions told a crowd Thursday that the Department of Justice will provide the Missouri Highway Patrol with a $1.7 million grant.

That money will improve the accessibility of the highway patrol's criminal history records.

Sessions said this grant will help carry out the President's order to enhance officer safety.

The Attorney General also talked about "Project Safe Neighborhoods", which encourages U.S. Attorney's offices to help develop strategies to fight crime.

Sessions said there are Americans who are alive and well today because of this program and he believes it will work to make the Kansas City area safer.