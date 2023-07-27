SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The US-65 ramp to James River Freeway is temporarily closed due to a vehicle crash.

According to MoDOT’s Facebook page, Northbound U.S. Route 65 to Westbound U.S. Route 60 (James River Freeway) ramp is closed from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for recovery efforts following an overturned semi. The contents of the truck must be unloaded before it can be flipped back over.

No injuries have been reported.

OzarksFirst was told the driver was not impaired, but it is still unclear what caused them to run off the road.

This article will be updated as more information is presented.