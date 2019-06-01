Urban Air is opening in Springfield this weekend Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A new family attraction opens in Springfield this weekend with a goal to get Springfield more active in a fun way Saturday at Battlefield Mall,

'Urban Air Adventure Park' already has 90 locations all over the nation.

The park offers trampoline areas, rock climbing, an indoor zip-line called a 'Sky Rider,' a virtual reality arena, plus obstacle and ropes courses.

Ahead of the official launch tonight, the park hosted a soft opening for local first-responders and their families.

Jon Becker, the owner, knows all about the fun things to do at the adventure park, "The ninja warrior course is geared for beginner stages, expert, and all the way up to warrior. You've got your smalls that can get in here and try and obviously dad can't hold back and want to try it and show he is a true warrior"

Dennis Goss, Springfield Public Schools Police Department, thinks this will be great for kids and adults, "I think this is a great addiction. Its more stuff to do. We have not a whole in this town to do for kids. This is a place kids and adults both can come and all have fun"

The first 200 visitors to purchase a full-price 'ultimate pass' will receive a full-year pass to Urban Air.