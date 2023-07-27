SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As temperatures soar, the emergency room at mercy hospital is witnessing an alarming uptick in heat-related illness patients.

Residents in the area are feeling the effects of the heatwave that has hit the area, causing a surge in heat-related illnesses.

According to Dr. Kendra Morrison, Medical Director of Critical Access at Mercy, the impacts of this summer heat wave are taking a toll on the community’s health.

“We have had somewhere between around 30 or 40 cases so far in the hottest portion of the month,” said Morrison. “A lot of times they are just presenting with mild symptoms. But when it is more severe, we tend to see that in the very old and the very young.”

Mercy has been working to combat the rising numbers of heart-related illness patients, as the effects can be deadly. And reminding the community how crucial it is that people understand the dangers of extreme heat.

And to take necessary precautions this summer.

“At any point when you’re having symptoms like nausea, vomiting, you get tired, sick or dizzy, I would recommend coming inside,” said Morrison. “If those symptoms don’t resolve in a reasonable amount of time, like an hour, then I would say that would probably be a good time to seek medical care.”

Last year in Missouri, 23 people died from heat-related illnesses, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.