UPDATE: Two Men Involved in Friday Morning Shooting Identified
Update:
OSCEOLA, Mo. -- The two men involved in a murder-suicide Friday morning in Osceola have been identified.
According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the men have been identified as 35-year-old Lance Kilgore, of Nixa, and 77-year-old Charles Sander, of West Plains.
Deputies were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. Friday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating.
Original story:
OSCEOLA, Mo- The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that two people have been shot and killed.
The shooting is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D is on scene investigating.
According to St. Clair County Sheriff's PIO Chris Martin, the shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. Friday morning.
The shooting happened at a gas station called "Port Shell" which is right next to Sugarfoot BBQ.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
