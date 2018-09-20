UPDATE: Two House Fires in Joplin Being Investigated For Arson

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: KODE

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) - Two house fires in Joplin are now being investigated for arson.

Just around 10: 28 p.m. Wednesday night, Joplin Fire Department, Webb City Fire, and Redings Mill Fire responded to a reported structure fire at 1000 E. Valley. On arrival, personnel found a single family residence with the front porch engulfed in fire. The fire was extinguished before it extended into the interior of the structure.

At 10:47 p.m., fire crews then responded to a reported structure fire at 132 S. St. Louis. Upon arrival, personnel found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of a vacant single-family residence. Fire crews were able to place it under control in less than 20 minutes.

Detectives are trying to determine if the fires are connected.

The cause of the fire at Triple R Recycling facility is still unknown at this time. Crews are currently on scene monitoring and extinguishing remaining smoldering material.

Fire personnel were able to prevent the fire from advancing into a connected structure.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for treatment of heat exhaustion and was later released.

