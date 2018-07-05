UPDATE: The Douglas County Sheriff Says a Wanted Man Stole a Rifle From a Home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a suspect in an assault broke into a home, and stole a high- powered rifle.

According to a facebook post from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Dustin Huff stole the deer rifle from a home on South 5 Highway, just south of A highway, on the evening of Tuesday, July 3rd.

This led to a nearly 3-hour manhunt. Deputies from Ozark and Wright Counties helped search the area. The Missouri Highway Patrol even used an airplane equipped with Infrared, but they did not find Huff.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is once again asking anyone who sees Huff to immediately contact authorities.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a domestic assault suspect.

Douglas County Deputies responded to the reports of a domestic assault in the early hours of Saturday June, 30. Dustin Huff, of Ava, fled into the woods with a rifle near the end of KK Highway before deputies arrived. The victim of the domestic assault was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Deputies have searched for Huff throughout the day and into the early morning hours of today. Huff should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Huff, do not attempt to apprehend him.

Call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 417-683-1020 or 911 if you see Huff.

