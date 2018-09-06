News

UPDATE: Name Released of Teacher Struck, Killed in Crosswalk

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 10:09 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 11:20 AM CDT

UPDATE: Name Released of Teacher Struck, Killed in Crosswalk

NEOSHO, Mo. -- The name of the teacher who died during crosswalk duty has been released by the Neosho Police Department.

Angel Hayes, 48, was struck and killed by a car driven by an 88-year-old man who said his foot got stuck between the brake pedal and the accelerator.

The driver was in the parent pick up line when he hit Hayes, then continued on to hit another car.

Hayes was trapped underneath the car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to NPD.

It was raining at the time of the accident, around 3:30 p.m., but Neosho police are unsure whether or not the rain was a factor in the death of Hayes.

Hayes had been teaching for 25 years and graduated with a master's degree.

Neosho's principal said Hayes left behind a mother and an adopted son, whose age could not be given at this time.

More details to come.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected