UPDATE: Name Released of Teacher Struck, Killed in Crosswalk Video

NEOSHO, Mo. -- The name of the teacher who died during crosswalk duty has been released by the Neosho Police Department.

Angel Hayes, 48, was struck and killed by a car driven by an 88-year-old man who said his foot got stuck between the brake pedal and the accelerator.

The driver was in the parent pick up line when he hit Hayes, then continued on to hit another car.

Hayes was trapped underneath the car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to NPD.

It was raining at the time of the accident, around 3:30 p.m., but Neosho police are unsure whether or not the rain was a factor in the death of Hayes.

Hayes had been teaching for 25 years and graduated with a master's degree.

Neosho's principal said Hayes left behind a mother and an adopted son, whose age could not be given at this time.

More details to come.