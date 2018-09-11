UPDATE: ID of Gunshot Victim Released

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- Springfield police have released the name of the person who was found dead inside a truck in Springfield Monday afternoon.

The body was found on South Patterson and Elm, next to the O'Reilly corporate office on the east side of town.

Officers say Joshua Brooks, 40, from Republic, was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

As of right now police have not said if the gunshot was self inflicted -- but say a suspect has not been identified.

Police said Brooks' death is suspicious. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 864-1810. The investigation is still ongoing.