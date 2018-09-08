Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Update (1:33 a.m.)

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- During a news briefing early Saturday morning, Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott shared that Deputy Aaron Roberts, who was killed in rushing waters near Fair Grove Friday, had been with the department for about a year. Roberts was 35 years old.

Arnott told KOLR10 Deputy Roberts was checking on an abandoned 911 call on Cabin Creek Road Friday night. He returned to service, then radioed that his car was washed off the road.

According to Sheriff Arnott, it took more than an hour, maybe a couple hours, after hearing Deputy Roberts' car was washed away, before his vehicle and body were found.

The car was about 50 yards downstream, and about 100 feet off the road when it was found. The car was underwater for a period of time. Arnott said Roberts never made it out of his vehicle.

The Sheriff said the area where the Deputy's car was overtaken is notorious for dangerous flooding. Arnott said water there can often be deeper than it appears in that area, and water could get as deep as six to eight feet.

Rescue boats from the Springfield Fire Department Rescue Team were deployed in the search for Roberts, but they had trouble maneuvering in the water. Deputies and firefighters walked the banks in search of Roberts.

Arnott told KOLR10 law enforcement is one large family. He said agencies across the state, and even the nation, have already reached out to his department. The department will provide counseling for Roberts' colleagues. "We'll lean on each other, and we'll go through it, we'll have help from the community," Arnott said.

Arnott described Deputy Roberts as energetic, a man who loved his job and Greene County. Arnott said Roberts had formed deep bonds within the department and the community, and that he would be missed. Roberts worked as a police officer in Willard before serving in Greene County. He leaves behind a wife and a 7-year-old child.

Update (12:33 a.m.):

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- The Greene County Sheriff's Department confirms a deputy died when his patrol car was washed off the road Friday night.

In a tweet, the department confirms Deputy Aaron Paul Roberts cleared a 911 call on Farm Road 2 near Fair Grove.

As he returned to service, he radioed that his car was washed off the road.

A short time later, the body of Deputy Roberts was found near his patrol car.

Update (10:45 p.m.):

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office has lost contact with a deputy who radioed in that his car was washed off the road.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy cleared a call in the 9500 block of Farm Road 2. As he was returning to service, the deputy radioed in that his car was washed off the road. The Greene County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it has not found the vehicle or been able to contact the deputy.

Original story:

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- A water rescue is in progress near the Greene and Dallas County line.

Dispatch confirmed the rescue is ongoing near Farm Road 221 and Farm Road 2.

