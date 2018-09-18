UPDATE: Chestnut Expressway Closed for Shooting Investigation Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- Springfield police say there are now three shootings ovrnight. Chestnut Expressway to Kansas Expressway is now closed to traffic for the investigation.

There is a heavy police presence in two, possibly three shootings early Thuesday morning.

Springfield police tell KOLR10 these two shootings may be related. They happened at 1800 E. Cherry and the second at Fairview Estates apartments on West Norton Road.

Springfield police are investigating 3 shootings that occurred overnight.

Not longer later, police say a likely third location near Chestnut Epxressway and Tampa. Police have detoured traffic off Chestnut to Kansas Expressway.

Police have investigators on scene on Chestnut. Police also has it's CRT team, a Bearcat and criminal investigators on-scene.

The first happening in the 1800 block of East Cherry and the second near the Fairview studio on West Norton Road.

Police say these incidents may be related.

We are still trying to officially confirm that these are connected scenes -- however there is a heavy police presence here in north Springfield.

We want to show you the scene of what occurred over on East Cherry. This is on Cherry and Dysart, just east of Glenstone Avenue.

We have not been able to confirm whether there are any victims or what the status of those victims are.

We also have not confirmed whether Springfield Police have located a suspect.

