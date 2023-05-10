SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is an Ozarks-based history-themed radio show on KICK 92.3 FM & 1340 AM.
This week host John Sellars spoke with Konrad Stump, the Local History Associate with the Springfield-Greene County Library. Stump said there is a lot of local history that has been recorded thanks to journalists and authors.
The library has created an educational series called Ozark Life: Meet The Folks Who Live It. Here are the storytellers featured throughout the month of May according to the Library’s website.
- “Generation B Music & Melodies”
The Library Center auditorium
May 16, @ 7:00 p.m. for adults.
The story of the Bedells, a Black musical family from Springfield, stretches back more than a century. For five generations they have written, performed and sold recordings throughout southwest Missouri and the United States. Ernie Bedell, author of “Generation B Music & Melodies,” highlights the achievements and contributions of the Bedells and other Black musicians rooted in Springfield. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
- Bob Linder: Life Through A Lens
The Library Center auditorium
May 18, @ 7:00 p.m. for adults.
Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame photographer Bob Linder spent decades documenting life around the Ozarks for the Springfield News-Leader and other publications. Linder will look back on his 50-year career, giving insight into the stories behind some of his favorite images and sharing his passion for photographing the people and places of the Missouri and Arkansas Ozarks.
- Ozark Life: Meet the Folks Who Live It
The Library Center auditorium
May 25, @ 7:00 p.m. for adults.
Video journalist Ed Fillmer has captured the story of the Ozarks, its characters and its culture for more than 40 years. Fillmer will share videos from his archive of some 1,500 tales about life in the Ozarks, from long-held traditions, to businesses and landmarks of the past, to the memorable people and communities that make the Ozarks unique.