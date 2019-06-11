Unwanted items dumped off at a local thrift store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- A group of people dropped off several items in poor condition over the weekend at a Springfield Missouri Council Of The Blind thrift store.
The store turned away several un-usable and dirty items at the location on North Kansas Expressway. Later that same night, a group of people came back and dropped off the items anyway.
Volunteers helped the store clean up almost everything. This includes broken couches, dirty mattresses, old chairs and broken TV's.
Jeff La Montia. general manager of the store, worked 12 long hours trying to clean up the items.
La Montia said people should start taking non-profit companies, like his, seriously.
"Non-profits already are strapped," La Montia said. "We're already working tirelessly every day to make things happen. Our stores are beautiful, our customers are amazing, our products are awesome. I'd like to keep it that way. And this is something that impacts us because we're doing a great thing here in this community. You, the customer, and you the donor are making this happen. Don't add insult to injury to non-profits such as ours."
