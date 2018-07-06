Unemployment Rate Rises to 4%

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) - The U.S. economy added 213,000 jobs in June, another strong month of gains.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4 percent as more people entered the labor force looking for work.

The economy has added an average 207,000 jobs a month this year after a blowout number of 223,000 in May. Employers are having a tough time finding qualified workers. One illustration of how hard it is to find employees: Job openings outnumber unemployed workers, according to the Labor Department.

Wage growth, which has been weak for most of the economic recovery, has strengthened in recent months. Although economists have argued that employers will offer better pay to workers as the labor market continues to tighten, "wage growth continues to be disappointing," said Bankrate senior economic analyst economist Mark Hamrick. Wages are barely outpacing inflation, which has crept up to 2 percent.

It's not clear yet that the Trump administration's tariffs, and retaliation from other countries, have slowed the economy. But anecdotal reports suggest at least some businesses are laying off workers, moving production overseas, and putting hiring on hold. And Federal Reserve officials are increasingly worried about a trade war. "Tariffs create uncertainty for the overall business environment," Hamrick said.

(CNNMoney)