Undocumented Immigrants Arrested in Alma, AR Video

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA) -- Twenty-eight undocumented immigrants were detained Wednesday after Homeland Security busted them working in Alma.

Bryant Preserving Co. was under federal investigation when officials found the business to be in violation of immigration laws, according to officials with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

Officials said this was not a random search and seizure.

"While our focus there today was for a federal criminal investigation, this agency will not turn a blind eye to unlawfully present foreign nationals that it may encounter," said Bryan Cox with ICE.

Most of the undocumented immigrants have been released from custody. They will have a hearing before a federal immigration judge in the future, according to authorities with ICE.