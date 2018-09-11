Unclaimed Property Up For Auction

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Unclaimed property from across the Show-Me state will be auctioned off later this week.

The auction is happening Thursday and Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Columbia.

Among the thousands of items up for auction are old coins, stamps, jewelry, and even autographed pictures of Hollywood actors Spencer Tracy and Bette Davis.

If you are wondering where these treasures came from, they are from safe deposit boxes that were turned over to the treasurer's office.

the money made will be held until claimed by the rightful owners.