News

UDPATE: Sarcoxie Victim Identified After Shooting Sunday Evening

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 01:46 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 01:46 PM CDT

SARCOXIE, Mo. - Jasper County Deputies responded to an address in Sarcoxie, Mo., in reference to a male being shot in the arm.

After further investigation, it has been determined that this incident was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Andrew C. Scolley, 38, of Sarcoxie.

Further investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected