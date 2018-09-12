UDPATE: Sarcoxie Victim Identified After Shooting Sunday Evening

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SARCOXIE, Mo. - Jasper County Deputies responded to an address in Sarcoxie, Mo., in reference to a male being shot in the arm.

After further investigation, it has been determined that this incident was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Andrew C. Scolley, 38, of Sarcoxie.

Further investigation is ongoing at this time.