UDPATE: Sarcoxie Victim Identified After Shooting Sunday Evening
SARCOXIE, Mo. - Jasper County Deputies responded to an address in Sarcoxie, Mo., in reference to a male being shot in the arm.
After further investigation, it has been determined that this incident was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The victim has been identified as Andrew C. Scolley, 38, of Sarcoxie.
Further investigation is ongoing at this time.
More Stories
-
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) - Pop artist Robert Indiana's had a simple wish:…
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A former executive of a Springfield charity…
-
BRANSON, Mo. - A Springfield artist presented a painting to the…