Typhoon Mangkhut Kills Dozens in Philippines Video

Rescuers in the Philippines searched for survivors after landslides caused by Typhoon Mangkhut hit two villages in Itogon town in the mountain province of Benguet.

Police said 34 villagers had died and 36 were missing.

The mayor of Itogon said that at the height of the typhoon's onslaught Saturday afternoon, dozens of people, mostly miners and their families, rushed into an old three-story building in the village of Ucab.

The building - a former mining bunkhouse that had been transformed into a chapel - was obliterated when part of a mountain slope collapsed.

The rescue work halted for the night before resuming Monday morning.

Rescuers used pikes and shovels to dig into the mud since the soaked ground was unstable and limited the use of heavy equipment on site.