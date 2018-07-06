News

Two Workers Struck by Lightning on Roof

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 10:35 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 10:35 PM CDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tonight in Kansas City, two men are recovering. They were possibly hit by lightning while working on a roof.

A witness tells KCTV, our affiliate in Kansas City, that she heard a loud boom of thunder and saw smoke coming from the house the men were working on.

Two men were hurt and at least one of them was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

Fire crews put out a small fire at the home.

