Two Workers Struck by Lightning on Roof
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tonight in Kansas City, two men are recovering. They were possibly hit by lightning while working on a roof.
A witness tells KCTV, our affiliate in Kansas City, that she heard a loud boom of thunder and saw smoke coming from the house the men were working on.
Two men were hurt and at least one of them was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.
Fire crews put out a small fire at the home.
