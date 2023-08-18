SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Court documents reveal new details in a fatal shooting earlier this month on Kansas Expressway. Two men have been arrested, but neither is charged with murder.

The shooting occurred at 318 N. Kansas Expressway at a business that was being utilized at the time of the incident for a party, according to the probable cause report.

The report states an altercation between Larry McCoo and two other men, Michael Carter and Yuwel Edwards, resulted in shots being fired and McCoo dying from multiple gunshot wounds.

Yuwel Edwards Michael Carter

The probable cause report describes a chaotic scene at the early-morning party with some sort of argument leading to guns being drawn, shots being fired and party-goers scrambling.

Court documents say a witness told police Carter and Edwards both fired shots during the incident and McCoo was armed as well.

As of Friday afternoon, Carter is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle after police say he drove a stolen motorcycle to the scene.

Edwards is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.

Court documents filed by the state describe Carter as the “primary suspect” in the murder investigation and Edwards as a “person of interest” as the investigation continues.

Online court records indicate Edwards is being held in jail while Carter has been released on bond.