SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is hosting two events this week in honor of emergency responders.

The Unite Springfield Blood Drive runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 15. The Aaron Pearson Blood Drive runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 17. Both drives will be held at the Thomson Donor Center in Springfield.

According to a press release from CBCO, the Unite Springfield drive commemorates a tragic shooting that happened on the same date back in 2020. Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh was killed in the line of duty while a second officer was injured. Three other people were killed and two others were injured in the shooting.

CBCO plans to donate $5 per registered donor to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks 3/15 Relief Fund. The fund supports the victims and their families.

Friday’s drive marks the 6th Annual Aaron Pearson Blood Drive. Pearson was shot while on duty with the Springfield Police Department in 2015 and required 20 blood transfusions during his emergency surgery.

Individuals interested in becoming donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment.