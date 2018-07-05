Two Sent to Hospital After Stabbing in Springfield

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo - Police say two men were sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing incident on the 2100 block of South Barcliff Ave.

It happened around 4 p.m. and both men, in their 20s, were injured. One of them is in critical condition.

No other details were released about the incident or what led to it.

