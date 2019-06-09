Two Rallies: Show Me Justice & Mom's Demand Action

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. After the events of last Friday at a pro-choice rally where five protesters were arrested, several organizations in Springfield put together a Show Me Justice rally earlier Saturday afternoon.

There were some pretty intense moments at this rally, which included people fighting for abortion rights.

KOLR10 spoke to event organizer Toni Robinson about the goal of this rally, "more than anything, we are going to create a culture for progress, for success, for freedom, for all of us to unite on one front."

And participant Christopher Smith shared his thoughts on abortion rights, "there's been abortion as long as there have been, people. And you're not going to stop it by making a law against it. What you're going to do is make it dangerous, you're going to end up hurting people. I'm a man. I'm a man, and I have two daughters. And I think that if my daughters are in a situation where they want to make a decision for their lives, just like every other part of their life, that is their life. I don't own my daughters, I don't own the women in my life, and they don't own me. So I don't think that our lawmakers who mostly are men, ought to be making decisions for folks."

But things got a little heated when the rally attracted the attention of people who have other opinions.

A man tries to walk into the rally when people formed a human wall and blocked him from going through.

He said, "please, move out of the way. I have every right to come to this. You know what? I take exception. I wish your mother had aborted you, I wish she had."

Participants at the rally said this man had every right to be here to express his thoughts and this is an example of why they want more open communication between people with different opinions.

KOLR10 tried to ask this man to share his opinions but he declined to comment.

As the Show Me Justice rally is wrapping up, another rally is about to start just a few blocks from the courthouse.

That one was hosted by mom's demand action.

"Approximately 100 people die and many more are injured in gun violence every day in America," said Gene Davison, a supporter of Mom's Demand Action.

"In the case of my ex-husband, there was a time where he was showing a lot of violent behavior, but yet legally he was still allowed to own a gun," said Janice Gehrke, another supporter of Mom's Demand Action.

"There are those loopholes that we can all work together to close, to keep all of us safer," Gehrke said.

"There's a lot of gun violence that goes on, and we want to bring people's awareness to it, we want to do everything we can to reduce gun violence in the country," explained Davison, "we're not opposed to the second amendment, we're not anti-gun, we're anti-gun violence."