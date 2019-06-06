Two people missing from Ozark since May 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Ozark Police Department

OZARK, Mo.-- Quincey Hill, 23, and Kenneth, Webb ,29, have been missing since May 1, 2019. They were last seen in the area of Longview Rd, between North 21 St and Fremont Rd in Ozark, Mo around 7:30 p.m.

Hill has blonde hair, blue eyes, approximately 114 lbs, wears glasses, and has a tattoo on her right arm above her elbow.

Webb has brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 270 lbs, and potentially has tattoos on both of his arms.

Hill and Webb are known to frequently camp around the Stone and Christian County areas. They primarily travel by foot.

If you have information of their whereabouts, please contact the Ozark Police department at 417-581-6600 or N.lewis@ozarkpd.org