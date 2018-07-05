Two People Injured in Fayetteville Shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Two people are injured following a shooting in Fayetteville, according to police.
The Fayetteville Police Department said they responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday (July 4) at the Countryside Apartments, which are located on the 2300 block of Deane Street in Fayetteville.
Police said two people were shot and taken to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made, as police said they are still looking for a suspect.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
