Two People Injured in Fayetteville Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Two people are injured following a shooting in Fayetteville, according to police.

The Fayetteville Police Department said they responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday (July 4) at the Countryside Apartments, which are located on the 2300 block of Deane Street in Fayetteville.

Police said two people were shot and taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made, as police said they are still looking for a suspect.

