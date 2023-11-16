SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two people were hospitalized after Springfield Police said one was assaulted and another stabbed.

Around 2:30 this morning, police said a victim came to their headquarters with a laceration on their lip. About an hour later, officers received word of another victim, who they say was stabbed in the back.

Police arrested the suspect at the Fast n’ Friendly gas station on Kansas Expressway and said the suspect is connected to both incidents.

The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to jail records, a 31-year-old man was booked for first-degree assault, but formal charges haven’t been filed yet

The investigation is still ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.