BRANSON, Mo. – Autopsies are planned for Monday on the bodies of two people found dead on August 4 at the Penleigh Apartments in Branson.

City spokeswoman Lisa Rau said police responded at about 11:30 a.m. to the scene where the bodies were found.

No further information is available at this time because the case is still being investigated, according to Rau.

The Penleigh is an apartment complex located on Francis Street just north of Missouri 76.