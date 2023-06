NIXA, Mo. — Two 18-year-old men from Nixa were seriously injured after their motorcycles collided.

Kaden M. Hambelton was riding a 2022 Honda CRF250 R motorcycle.

Jorden A. Bilyeu was riding a 2002 Honda CR125R motorcycle.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers began an investigation of the crash on Rosedale Road south of the Nixa border at 9:30 p.m. on June 22. When they hit each other, both were ejected from their bikes. They were both transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.