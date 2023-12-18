SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) has partnered with Delta Dental of Missouri to give $130,000 to improve dental health for rural children.

Thirteen agencies have each received $10,000 to support their projects:

Aurora High School YEP/Alumni Outreach Center, to partner with Children’s Smile Center to provide dental health screenings and hygiene packages to students in the Aurora, Verona and Marionville school districts.

Bright Futures Carthage, to establish a dental care fund for students in need.

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, to create and distribute dental hygiene kits to students throughout the year.

Care to Learn, to support emergent dental needs and provide dental health education to 29 rural school districts.

Children's Smile Center, to perform dental screening on students at 20 school districts in Christian, Stone, Taney, Lawrence, Dade and Barry counties.

Faith Inc. of Oregon County, to partner with the Alton R-IV School District and the Big Smiles mobile unit to provide dental exams for students in need.

Fordland Clinic, to stock the dental office and mobile unit with equipment and supplies for students in Webster and Stone counties.

Four Rivers Community Health Center, to purchase a handheld X-ray unit for the mobile unit to serve students in Rolla and central Missouri.

Kansas City University, to provide hygiene supplies and follow-up care to students of low-income families in Newton and McDonald counties.

Lester E. Cox Medical Center, to provide non-routine dental care through Children's Miracle Network for families in 40 rural school districts.

Pierce City School District, to establish a fund to provide care for students in need and distribute dental hygiene supplies.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks, to provide dental care and prevention education to the Amish community in the Seymour area.

Santa's Toy Drive, to purchase dental hygiene supplies and support costs of dental care for kids in Christian County.

Delta Dental of Missouri contributed $100,000 to the grant program, and the CFO contributed $30,000 from its unrestricted grant-making funds.

“We appreciate Delta Dental of Missouri’s generous support for this program,” said Ashley Fleming, grant program officer for the CFO, in a statement. “The dental care, education and supplies provided by these agencies will help thousands of rural students across our region achieve healthier outcomes.”