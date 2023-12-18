SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) has partnered with Delta Dental of Missouri to give $130,000 to improve dental health for rural children.
Thirteen agencies have each received $10,000 to support their projects:
- Aurora High School YEP/Alumni Outreach Center, to partner with Children’s Smile Center to provide dental health screenings and hygiene packages to students in the Aurora, Verona and Marionville school districts.
- Bright Futures Carthage, to establish a dental care fund for students in need.
- Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, to create and distribute dental hygiene kits to students throughout the year.
- Care to Learn, to support emergent dental needs and provide dental health education to 29 rural school districts.
- Children’s Smile Center, to perform dental screening on students at 20 school districts in Christian, Stone, Taney, Lawrence, Dade and Barry counties.
- Faith Inc. of Oregon County, to partner with the Alton R-IV School District and the Big Smiles mobile unit to provide dental exams for students in need.
- Fordland Clinic, to stock the dental office and mobile unit with equipment and supplies for students in Webster and Stone counties.
- Four Rivers Community Health Center, to purchase a handheld X-ray unit for the mobile unit to serve students in Rolla and central Missouri.
- Kansas City University, to provide hygiene supplies and follow-up care to students of low-income families in Newton and McDonald counties.
- Lester E. Cox Medical Center, to provide non-routine dental care through Children’s Miracle Network for families in 40 rural school districts.
- Pierce City School District, to establish a fund to provide care for students in need and distribute dental hygiene supplies.
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks, to provide dental care and prevention education to the Amish community in the Seymour area.
- Santa’s Toy Drive, to purchase dental hygiene supplies and support costs of dental care for kids in Christian County.
Delta Dental of Missouri contributed $100,000 to the grant program, and the CFO contributed $30,000 from its unrestricted grant-making funds.
“We appreciate Delta Dental of Missouri’s generous support for this program,” said Ashley Fleming, grant program officer for the CFO, in a statement. “The dental care, education and supplies provided by these agencies will help thousands of rural students across our region achieve healthier outcomes.”