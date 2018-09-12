Two Men Charged in Homicide in Dade County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called in to assist - learning that Hunt and his girlfriend Connie Trent had recently broken up.

They say Hunt had threatened to tell her doctor that she was illegally selling her prescription medication according to KODE.

A probable cause affidavit alleges her brother Willis Trent and father Calvin Trent then tracked down Hunt Monday as he biked to work.

Court documents say each of the two men confessed to shooting Hunt and dumping his body in the creek.

Original Story:

GREENFIELD, Mo. - The Dade County Sheriff's Department received a report of a body in Sons Creek on Dade County Road 112 early Tuesday morning.

Upon arriving, deputies discovered the body of Devin M. Hunt, 31, of Greenfield, Missouri.

After examination, it revealed that Hunt died of an apparent gunshot wound.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced they have arrested Calvin L. Trent, 59, and Willis L. Trent, 36.

Both have been charged with Armed Criminal Action and Murder in the First Degree.