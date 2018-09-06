Two Males Recovering After Falling Off a Joplin Cliff

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: KODE

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) - Two people are recovering after falling about 30 feet off a Joplin cliff.

Joplin Fire crew members responded to a call in the Wildcat park area near low water bridge shortly after 10pm Wednesday.

Two males had fallen and were injured around what is known locally as Mother Nature's Crack.

JFD used ropes in a high angle rescue to get down to the males, who were then removed with a rope rigging system and hauled back to the top of the cliff.

Both males were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Four JFD units 10 personnel assisted by Redings Mill Fire, Mets, and Newton County Ambulance all responded to the scene and remained there until 11:43 PM.