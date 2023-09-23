SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two people have died after a crash occurred on National and Pythian on Saturday night.

According to Sgt. Justin Thorn with SPD, a call came in at 7:49 p.m. for a motorcycle traveling southbound and a silver Nissan going northbound on National Avenue.

The Nissan was turning west on Pythian when it struck the motorcyclist.

The passenger of the Nissan and motorcyclist died, according to police. The driver of the Nissan sustained minor injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.