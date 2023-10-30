LICKING, Mo. — Two inmates have died on separate occasions at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking last week.

On Thursday, October 26, Benjamin Powell was pronounced dead.

Powell, 33, was serving an 18-year sentence for two counts of driving while intoxicated resulting in serious injury and death from Lawrence County. Powell arrived at the Department of Corrections on September 18, 2020.

On Saturday, October 28, Chris Guest was pronounced dead at the prison.

Guest, 43, was serving a 30-year sentence for three counts of first-degree statutory rape from Cole County. Guest arrived at the Department of Corrections on January 2, 2004.

Autopsies will be conducted on both deaths. There have been a total of nine deaths now at the prison.