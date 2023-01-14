STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stone County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began a crash investigation at 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 13 on Route TT around two miles east of Reavisville, a small town west of Crane in Stone County.

In the investigation, troopers found that a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by a 33-year-old Aurora man was attempting to pass another vehicle. Before the driver was able to return to his lane, he struck a 1999 Ford Taurus head-on. Both vehicles left the road. The F-150 began to burn.

The two passengers of the Taurus were pronounced dead at the scene at 8:44 p.m. The fatalities are:

Rachal J. Reavis, 43, of Crane.

Garrett L. Chambers, 46, of Pleasant Hill.

The driver of the F-150 was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield to be treated for serious injuries.