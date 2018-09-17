Two Dead Found in Apartment in Little Rock

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ar-Two people are dead after a shooting in Little Rock Sunday afternoon.

Police have not released any names or what lead to the shooting.

It happened inside a home on Westwood Avenue. Neighbors were lost for words and shocked about what happened.

One woman says the family who lived in the home was hard-working and kept to themselves.

The shooting left family members, neighbors and the entire community heartbroken.

"Never imagined. Never would have thought it would have ended up like that," says Sheard.

Typically a quiet street, but Sunday afternoon Westwood Avenue in Little Rock was turned into a crime scene.

"Taped off. I just had a knee replacement and I actually ran down that hill when I saw them putting the tape around that house," says Sheard.

When police arrived they spoke to a teen who said two people were dead inside a home.

"It's devastating. I can't believe. My grandson is over there all the time," says Sheard.

Narvlyn Sheard lives across the street and says she knew the family.

"Young,Christian family, hardworking. One child, never messed with anybody, minded their own business," says Sheard.

A homicide unit was called to the scene. Lt. Michael Ford says situations like this are never easy.

"It's always tough. We are here on Sunday afternoon most people were home with their family and we come out here to this," says Lt. Ford.

Sheard says it's a tragic loss for the community.

"Keep the family in your prayers because they were outstanding citizens,Christian family and never bothered anybody," says Sheard.

The teen at the scene was taken in for questioning about what he saw.