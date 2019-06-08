Two children killed in Michigan after drunk driver hits Amish horse-drawn buggy: police

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of FOX

Mi. (FOX) -- Two children were killed and two others critically injured when an allegedly intoxicated driver crashed into an Amish horse-drawn buggy in southern Michigan, police said.

Michigan State Police Sgt. Todd Price told ABC News the driver, who has not been publicly identified at this time, was driving a pick-up truck when they rear-ended the buggy carrying two adults and five children on Friday. The incident occurred alongside a highway in Marshall, according to the news outlet.

The impact threw all seven passengers from the carriage. Two of the five children — ages 2 and 6 — were killed. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say two other children, ages 3 and 4, were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. One of the adults on the buggy — a woman — was also seriously injured. The status of the fifth child and second adult is not currently clear.

