Two Charged for Bringing a Weapon on the Ava High School Football Field Grounds

Sep 19, 2018

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 10:00 AM CDT

AVA, Mo- Two people have been charged after being involved in an incident at the Ava High School football field.

19-year-old Jathan Stinemates and 17-year-old Aloma Siegel have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the Douglas County Facebook Page, the incident happened last Friday, September 14th. 

Bond was set at $10,000 10% cash surety. Both have since bonded from the facility.

