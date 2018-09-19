Two Charged for Bringing a Weapon on the Ava High School Football Field Grounds
AVA, Mo- Two people have been charged after being involved in an incident at the Ava High School football field.
19-year-old Jathan Stinemates and 17-year-old Aloma Siegel have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
According to the Douglas County Facebook Page, the incident happened last Friday, September 14th.
Bond was set at $10,000 10% cash surety. Both have since bonded from the facility.
More Stories
-
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on Florence (all times…
-
HAVELOCK, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to…
-
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (AP) - These lobsters are going to pot in…