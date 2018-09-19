Two Charged for Bringing a Weapon on the Ava High School Football Field Grounds

AVA, Mo- Two people have been charged after being involved in an incident at the Ava High School football field.

19-year-old Jathan Stinemates and 17-year-old Aloma Siegel have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the Douglas County Facebook Page, the incident happened last Friday, September 14th.

Bond was set at $10,000 10% cash surety. Both have since bonded from the facility.